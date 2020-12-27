Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.19 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.33.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

