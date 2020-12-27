Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 68,384 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 775.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,384 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

