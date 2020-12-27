Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 46,044 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 180,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

