Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 93.00. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

