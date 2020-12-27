Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 404,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $18.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

