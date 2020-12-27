46,728 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 48.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 108.2% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 1,249,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 15.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 77.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 273,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

