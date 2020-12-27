Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Woodmark by 46.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

AMWD opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

