Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Oportun Financial worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oportun Financial by 173.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $530.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

