Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $348,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 718,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 86,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKU stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

