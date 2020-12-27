Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,988 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,988 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 840,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 598,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 83,126 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE KW opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

