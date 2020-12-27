Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $44.85 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.