Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,459,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YALA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ YALA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64.

Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

