Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,304. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STOK opened at $58.28 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

