Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 364,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,923,815 shares of company stock valued at $34,309,396 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

