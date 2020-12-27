Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

