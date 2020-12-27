Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.33 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,501.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,529. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

