Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.67

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and traded as high as $32.25. Arcadis shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.