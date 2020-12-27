Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.10. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

