NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.62. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 101,504 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

About NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.