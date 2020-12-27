Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,653.05

Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,653.05 and traded as high as $3,810.00. Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) shares last traded at $3,790.00, with a volume of 49,304 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,653.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,558.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.43%.

In other Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

