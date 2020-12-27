Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.07

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.90. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,346 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

