Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $458,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last three months.

Shares of AMJ opened at $14.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

