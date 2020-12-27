American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.41 Billion

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $9.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.72 billion. American Express posted sales of $11.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $36.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $36.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.98 billion to $41.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.