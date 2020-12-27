American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $9.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.72 billion. American Express posted sales of $11.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $36.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $36.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.98 billion to $41.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

