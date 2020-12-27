Morgan Stanley Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 512,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

