Morgan Stanley Sells 3,491 Shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

BATS HYHG opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

