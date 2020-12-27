Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $204.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $693.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $886.73 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $909.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

