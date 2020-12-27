Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,086,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,968 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $2.03 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

