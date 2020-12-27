Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,180,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,078,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

