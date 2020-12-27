Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CENT opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

