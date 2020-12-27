Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,916 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

UFCS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). The company had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

