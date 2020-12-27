Morgan Stanley Has $8 Million Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of FLOW opened at $57.61 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

