Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,554 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of OneSpan worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $57,263,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 4,346.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

OSPN opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

