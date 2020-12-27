10,600 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.41 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

