Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

