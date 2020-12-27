UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,855 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $6.20 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.