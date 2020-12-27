UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.