UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $623.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

