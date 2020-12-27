UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,793 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.