UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

JBSS stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $94.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

