JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,600 shares of company stock worth $2,523,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

