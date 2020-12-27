JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,502 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.