JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,226,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

