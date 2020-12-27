JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.