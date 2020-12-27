State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 17.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 567,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

