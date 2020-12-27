JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $735,000 Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of WisdomTree Investments worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

