JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $741,647 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

