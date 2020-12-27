Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.