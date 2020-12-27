Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.91

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $26.16. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 17,379 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

