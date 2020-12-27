Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.72. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 19,530 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Optex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

