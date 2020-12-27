Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 52,767,644 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a market cap of £9.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

